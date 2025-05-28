Chch nurse attacked on her way to work

Christchurch Hospital. Photo: File image

Another Christchurch Hospital staff member has been attacked while walking to work.

Police are investigating after the female nurse was allegedly assualted by two people on an electric scooter on Hagley Ave on Monday night.

“At around 8.20pm, the woman was walking to work and was hit in the back by two people on an electric scooter,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police are making inquiries.”

A hospital worker told chrislynchmedia.com that staff had been warned about the incident and were informed the offender tried to steal the nurse’s backpack.

She was treated in the Emergency Department for shoulder injuries, the hospital worker said.

It comes about two weeks after a “violent” assault on a staff member who had finished work at Christchurch Hospital’s community birthing centre on Antigua St.

Security was “bolstered” around the birthing unit after the incident.