Chch rates hike kept to under 10%

A raft of new projects for Christchurch have been confirmed, but some ratepayers are unhappy they will be saddled with an almost 10% increase to their rates bills.

City councillors voted today to approve a 9.9% rates increase for next year.

That's down from an original 18% proposal, after councillors debated the city's long term plan.

Mayor Phil Mauger said they managed to retain current council services.

"This result was made possible in part by dividends from our holdings company Christchurch City Holdings Limited, investing subvention credits towards debt repayment and by tapping into other things like our capital Endowment Fund and Strengthening Communities Fund."

The hike includes includes a 2.1% rates increase to pay for the new Te Kaha Stadium, along with a series of other projects.

But two major Christchurch attractions were offered lifelines, with cautions attached.

The cash-strapped Christchurch Arts Centre will receive $1.5 million over the next two years, and $500,000 a year after that. That's far less than the $1.8 million-plus the centre had asked council for.

Fendalton Ward Councillor James Gough said rates rises far ahead of inflation needed to stop.

"I feel we've become a funder of last resort, potentially seen as a soft touch from some organisations that rely on ratepayer funding for their very survival. I think now is the time to strongly say that simply rattling the tin louder, is not a sustainable business model, and ratepayers are not an unlimited source of funding."

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger. Photo: RNZ

Councillor Sam MacDonald launched a scathing attack on the management of the Arts Centre.

He urged them to "step-up" and look at the structure of their organisation and its economic position.

"It's incumbent upon the trustees to work with the management of that organisation and deliver something that is effective and long term. Because it's not at the moment, and I personally don't think they're at the point where they're prepared to accept the challenges, and I think they need to."

Cr MacDonald said the large sum of ratepayer money should give trustees "breathing space to get it right".

"While we've had the signs up saying to Save the Arts Centre, I'd almost like to see something saying, Thank you, the ratepayers of Christchurch. You actually have saved the Arts Centre."

Councillors also approved more than $500,000 a year to support Orana Wildlife Park, for the next three years.

The park is carrying out a major external review, after questions over its ongoing financial stability.

Other projects getting the green light include a new community centre in Shirley, a climate resilience fund, and support for the Santa Parade.

But residents will be less impressed with plans to introduce paid parking for spots inside Hagley Park.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air