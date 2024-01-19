Chch white supremacist sentenced over threat towards ex-wife's partner

Philip Arps appearing in Christchurch District Court on 18 January, 2024. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A Christchurch white supremacist has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for threatening his ex-wife's partner.

Philip Arps, who has previously served time for sharing video footage of the Christchurch terror attacks, was sentenced in Christchurch District Court on Friday for contravening a protection order, making a verbal threat, and perverting the course of justice.

Judge David Ruth said the charges related to a throat slitting gesture made towards his ex-wife's partner in April 2023, and three phone calls Arps made about the event.

Judge Ruth said, given the amount of time he had already spent in custody, only a matter of weeks remain on his sentence.