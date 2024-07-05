Check out the Star Media Home & Leisure Show this weekend

Head to the Star Media Home & Leisure Show in Christchurch this weekend for inspiration, hints, tips and tricks to improve your home.

The free event got under way on Friday and will continue on Saturday and Sunday (July 6 and 7) at Wolfbrook Arena from 10am to 4pm on both days.

The show is packed with innovative products, services and experts who will share their insider knowledge at free seminars sponsored by Resene. They will cover everything from painting and colour trends to the latest technology, home renovation and sustainability.

There are some special surprises in store, too, including the chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Smiths City and six awesome prize packs from Destination Hokitika.

And there will be a live auction from Genius Homes on Sunday.

Whether you’re thinking of renovating your home, planning your next project or simply love all things DIY – there will be something at the show for you on Saturday and Sunday.