Choral joy for family after tragic loss

Juliana Osman and her daughter Aleyna, 14, are part of the Christchurch City Chorus heading to Kansas City for the Sweet Adelines International Jazz Competition. Photo: Supplied

When Aleyna Osman’s father, Husaini Bin Hafiz, died suddenly in 2017 from a cardiac condition her mother offered her whatever she needed to cope with the loss.

The 50-year-old was living with undetected Wellens syndrome and died while on his way to work as a Christchurch Hospital mental health registrar after dropping Aleyna at school.

The then eight-year-old chose to sing to deal with her grief.

“I thought she would have asked for a stuffed bear or a doll but strangely she said she wanted to join a choir,” her mother Juliana Osman said.

“By luck, the Christchurch City Chorus had a Treatme offer for six weeks of training and just after her 11th birthday, Aleyna joined as a junior choir member. She competed in her first regionals at the age of 12.”

Christchurch City Chorus had a weekend of coaching with the well-regarded Swedish choreographer, Jan Alexandersson. Photo: CCC / FACEBOOK

Now the 14-year-old is off to Kansas City in the United States in October to sing at her first Sweet Adelines International Jazz Competition with the Christchurch City Chorus, which her mother is also part of.

“The prep ... mental, psychological, physical ... the experience ... the journey is what we are most excited about. It’s no easy feat, but you never feel alone,” said Osman.

“And of course, a mum-and-daughter team is so much more fun – when we practice together in the car or the kitchen, it’s great harmony.

“I’m so grateful to the director, Virginia, who allowed an 8-year-old to join alone ... we wouldn’t be where we are now... getting ready for Internationals.”

However, sending such a big group overseas comes with a big cost - and the chorus needs help with funding and donations.

That is why Penny Wenlock, another chorus member and the founder of Pukeko Junction Cafe, is hosting a private event at her restored 1850s historical home, the Glenmore House.

“It is one of the few old historical homes left after the earthquakes. My partner and I have spent about two years repairing the damage and building the old house up to a place of modern living,” said Wenlock.

“It is such an extreme joy to be in the chorus, to be standing on the rises with 100 plus women and making the most compelling chords together.”

The fundraiser begins at three different times; 11am-1pm; 1-3pm and 3-5pm, and will take place on March 3.

Aleyna Osman chose to join the chorus after her father, Husaini Bin Hafiz, died suddenly in 2017 from a cardiac condition. Photo: Supplied

Those who take part in each of the sessions will be seated and served rustic homemade food for morning tea or afternoon tea, and then be guided on a tour through the house and gardens.

The profits from the event will be donated to the chorus, which was co-founded in 1985 by Virginia Humphrey-Taylor, who continues today as the musical director.

The chorus is one out of about 650 groups which took part in the preliminary competitions in each of the participating countries.

Out of those groups, only 36 will go to the states to compete in the competition.

“The top 11 choruses in the world will get to compete further for a place in the top ten – and as the overall international champions,” said Humphrey-Taylor.

“This year our focus is on music from The Greatest Showman. Being in the choir, it’s like being on Broadway.”

Tickets for the private event at Penny Wenlock’s are limited and cost $39 per person. They can be purchased from trybooking.com/nz/QZP by February 27.

To keep up to date with the chorus’ fundraising, go to its Facebook page, Christchurch City Chorus or go to the website: ccchorus.co.nz