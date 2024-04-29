Christchurch businesses targeted in overnight burglaries

Several businesses across Christchurch were targeted in a raft of burglaries during the early hours of this morning.

Police responded to the first burglary at commercial premises on Bridge St about 12.23am, reported Chris Lynch Media.

A short time later about 1.03am, police were called to a burglary on Sir John Mckenzie Ave, Yaldhurst.

The offenders broke through some glass to gain entry to the business premises, police told Chris Lynch Media.

Another burglary was then reported at a commercial premises on Radcliffe Rd, Belfast, about 1.49am.

Property was damaged to gain entry to the premises, police said.

At 2.16am, another burglary at a commercial premises on Blenheim Rd was reported to police.

An investigation into the incidents was ongoing and it was not known if they were linked at this stage, police said.

Arrest after firearm incident

A 29-year-old man was due to appear in court on Monday following an incident involving a firearm in Christchurch over the weekend.

Police received a report of a disorder incident between people who were known to each other on Harrow St, Phillipstown, about 11.15pm on Saturday.

A 29-year-old man was arrested. He was charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm, unlawfully possessing a firearm in a public place, and failing to comply with the conditions of protection order.

He was set to appear in the district court today.