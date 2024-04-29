Inquest into death of three-year-old Gore boy begins

Coroner Alexander Ho told the Jones family: " I did not have the privilege of knowing Lachie but he's now my responsibility." Photo: Southland Times/Stuff

The coroner overseeing the inquest into the death of a three-year-old Gore boy says the pain of the family's loss must be "unimaginable".

Lachie Jones was found dead in an oxidation pond on January 29 in 2019, but how he got there remains the subject of some conjecture.

The initial police investigation concluded the boy had walked the 1.2km from where he was last seen and tragically drowned, but his father Paul Jones has always disputed that version of events.

Lachie Jones. Photo: ODT

Last year, Gore District Council pleaded guilty to a WorkSafe charge regarding the fencing around the ponds.

It was ordered to pay reparation to Lachie's parents, but Mr Jones said he did not blame the council.

The boy's mother - whose name is suppressed - is giving evidence at the Invercargill District Court today, but this will remain under wraps until she has been questioned.

Coroner Alexander Ho opened the hearing by expressing his condolences to Lachie's family and friends.

"The loss of a young life like Lachie and the impact this would have had on you is unimaginable to those not in your position," he said.

"No condolences I express here today, while genuine, can salve your grief. I did not have the privilege of knowing Lachie but he's now my responsibility."

He emphasised that two police investigations found there was no nefarious involvement of any other person in the boy's death.

But the coroner said he was not bound by that.

If he found there was a likelihood of illegality, that would be a matter for police.

"Here, we're conducting a fact-finding exercise," Coroner Ho said.

Last year, Gore District Council pleaded guilty to a WorkSafe charge regarding the fencing around the ponds. Photo: ODT files

A police review found there were "missed steps" early in the investigation but no criminal culpability has ever been levelled.

The inquiry will consider the cause of death and the circumstances that led to Lachie ending up in the pond, including whether neglect was involved, and the coroner may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

The first phase of the hearing is set down for three weeks.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz