Christchurch and Banks Peninsula water restrictions lifted

Water restrictions in place across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula are being lifted.

The recent rainfall has replenished stream flows across Banks Peninsula and removed the need for garden watering.

Said Christchurch City Council head of three waters and waste Helen Beaumont: “The demand for water has eased significantly in the past couple of weeks and we are now in a positon to lift the restrictions across our district.

“I want to thank all those who have adhered to the restrictions and made an effort to use water wisely – it has helped us to get through the summer without too many issues,’’ she said.

Level 4 water restrictions – a total ban on all outdoor watering - were introduced in Akaroa, Duvauchelle and Takamatua on Banks Peninsula in early February.

Level 1 restrictions were introduced in Christchurch in mid-February because at that stage warm, dry weather was pushing up demand for water and putting the city’s water supply network under pressure.