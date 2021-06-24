Christchurch couple among many to get Covid tests after Wellington trip

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The couple spent the weekend in Wellington, and shopped at the same supermarket as the Sydney tourist who has sparked a major Covid scare in New Zealand.
“Work said get down there,” Brent Hobbs told The Star at the Harewood testing station.
- Delta variant of Covid: What you need to know
- Locations of interest released
- Testing urged for those with symptoms
Hobbs said he and his wife had become alarmed after realising they had been at the same location as the infected man.
“It’s unbelievable, is what we thought,” he said.
The Wellington region, including Wairarapa and Kapiti Coast, moved to alert level 2 last night and will remain there until 11.59pm Sunday.
Up to 2500 people visited Te Papa around the time the Sydney tourist attended, the museum has revealed.
Te Papa is among 16 locations of interest released by health authorities yesterday.
The rest of the country remains at alert level 1.
Hobbs believed the idea of a quarantine-free transtasman travel bubble was reasonable.
“We’ve still got to live,” he said.
“It was a good idea while it lasted but there are things that can go wrong.”
Testing centre service manager Karyn Bainbridge said more people than usual were taking the test.
“We’ve probably done 150 (on Wednesday). It would normally be 60-80.”
“It’s definitely busier.”
Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the case was a reminder of the need to use the Covid tracer app and have the Bluetooth function turned on.
If someone had been in Wellington over the weekend but was now in Christchurch, for example, they should not go to big gatherings, he said.
Contract tracers are tracking down 58 passengers who were on the Sydney flight the man took.
The people on that flight were close contacts and required to isolate for 14 days and take a day five and day 12 test.
Covid-19 Community Based Testing Centres (CBACs) in Christchurch and Canterbury:
- Orchard Road CBAC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road), Christchurch. Open 9am-4pm, 7 days a week until further notice. (Walk-in/no referral required).
- Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBAC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-3:30pm, 7 days a week. (Walk-in/no referral required)
- Ashburton Hospital site CBAC - 28 Elizabeth Street, Ashburton hospital site, Open 10am-2pm, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday only. (Walk-in/no referral required)
No on-demand or walk-in COVID-19 testing is being carried out at Christchurch Hospital.
Potential exposure sites
Health authorities met this morning to produce a list of places of interest, with a number of potential exposure sites in Wellington released.
- Qantas Flight QF163 Sydney to Wellington, arrival at Wellington Airport, 12.05am, Saturday (June 19)
- Rydges Hotel, Featherston St, 12am, Saturday to 9.10am Monday (June 21)
- Unichem Wellington Pharmacy, Lambton Quay, 10.38am-11.48am, Saturday
- Te Papa Tongarewa, 3.05pm-5.45pm, Saturday
- Te Papa Tongarewa - Exhibition Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, 4pm-5.45pm, Saturday
- Jack Hackett's Bar, 8.45pm-12am Saturday
- Floridita's Restaurant 161 Cuba St, 12.45pm to 4pm, Saturday
- Highwater Eatery 54 Cuba St, 5.45pm to 9.30pm, Saturday
- Pickle & Pie café 2 Lombard St, 9.45am to 11.37am, Sunday (June 20)
- The Weta Cave shop 1 Weka St, Miramar, 11.10am to 12.30pm, Sunday
- The Lido café 81 Victoria St, 1pm to 2.45pm, Sunday
- Unity Books 57 Willis St, 1.50pm to 3.05pm, Sunday
- Countdown Cable Lane off Lambton Quay, 6pm to 7.15pm, Sunday
- One Red Dog, 56 Customhouse Quay, 7pm to 9pm, Sunday
-By Fiona Ellis