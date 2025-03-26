Christchurch homicide investigation: vehicle sightings sought

Emergency services were called to a social housing complex on Innes Road in Mairehau at about 9.15pm Sunday. Photo: RNZ

Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle of interest as part of a homicide investigation into the death of Tyrone Munns.

Munns was found critically injured in Innes Rd in Mairehau, Christchurch, on March 9.

He died at the scene, despite efforts to save him.

Det Snr Sgt Damon Wells said sightings and information about a light-coloured people-mover in the area at the time were being sought.

He said the vehicle was also seen on Innes Rd, between Philpotts Rd and BP Mairehau, between 9.15pm and 9.45pm on the night of the death.

It had appeared to have different-coloured front and rear wheels.

He said police also wanted to hear from any motorists with dashcam, who travelled along Innes Rd that night.

Police were continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry into the death.