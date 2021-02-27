Christchurch Lotto player wins whopping $22.5 million

It will be celebrations all round for a lucky Powerball player from Christchurch after taking home $22.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and is made up of $22 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the fifth Powerball winner of 2021, and they’re taking home the largest Powerball prize won by a single player in twelve months. In February 2020’s historic $50 million Must Be Won draw, two players split the mammoth $50 million jackpot, each taking home $25.1 million.

One other Lotto player from Lower Hutt will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Stellin Street Store in Lower Hutt.

The winning numbers were: 15 23 26 32 38 40. Bonus 13. Powerball 03.