Saturday, 27 February 2021

Breaking News

Christchurch Lotto player wins whopping $22.5 million

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    It will be celebrations all round for a lucky Powerball player from Christchurch after taking home $22.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

    The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto and is made up of $22 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

    Tonight’s winner is the fifth Powerball winner of 2021, and they’re taking home the largest Powerball prize won by a single player in twelve months. In February 2020’s historic $50 million Must Be Won draw, two players split the mammoth $50 million jackpot, each taking home $25.1 million.

    One other Lotto player from Lower Hutt will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Stellin Street Store in Lower Hutt.  

    The winning numbers were: 15 23 26 32 38 40. Bonus 13. Powerball 03.  

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter