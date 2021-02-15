Christchurch pair break record for most simultaneous skydives in one day

The New Zealand record for the most simultaneous skydives in one day has been broken by a pair from Christchurch.

The record - set almost 22 years ago - was 100.

On Saturday at Skydive Abel Tasman, Steve Gregor and skydiving veteran Brent Findlay, of the Hundred Jump Project, completed 120 simultaneous skydives.

Their first jump was at 6.45am, averaging one jump every six minutes. They completed their 101st jump just after 4pm.

While attempting the record, the pair were also raising money for the Mental Health Foundation, a cause close to their hearts.

"I was in a really bad place struggling with a lot of mental health issues so it made a lot of sense to raise money for someone so special like the Mental Health Foundation," Gregor told 1 NEWS.