Monday, 15 February 2021

Christchurch pair break record for most simultaneous skydives in one day

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The New Zealand record for the most simultaneous skydives in one day has been broken by a pair from Christchurch.

    The record - set almost 22 years ago - was 100.

    On Saturday at Skydive Abel Tasman, Steve Gregor and skydiving veteran Brent Findlay, of the Hundred Jump Project, completed 120 simultaneous skydives.

    Their first jump was at 6.45am, averaging one jump every six minutes. They completed their 101st jump just after 4pm.

    While attempting the record, the pair were also raising money for the Mental Health Foundation, a cause close to their hearts.

    "I was in a really bad place struggling with a lot of mental health issues so it made a lot of sense to raise money for someone so special like the Mental Health Foundation," Gregor told 1 NEWS.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter