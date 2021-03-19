Christchurch renter can't get through to Tenancy Services to complain

A Christchurch renter who has been plagued with problems in her home is frustrated she can't get through to Tenancy Services to complain.

Calls to Tenancy Services have jumped up by more than a third in the last month compared with late last year.

Tenancy Services says the surge is partly down to a seasonal peak in fixed term tenancies ending but also changes to rental laws coming into effect last month.

The renter, who RNZ agreed not to name, told Eva Corlett her property manager has failed to fix significant problems with mould, as well as a badly leaking roof and walls which are making her sick.

