Christchurch roads 'definitely more dangerous now' - cyclist

Robert Clutterbuck’s bike was broken into six parts after he was hit by a car on Crichton Tce in Cashmere. Photo: Supplied

Robert Clutterbuck and the six parts of his bike are clear indicators of how dangerous Christchurch roads still are for cyclists.

Robert Clutterbuck.

The 56-year-old plumber was hit by a car while cycling his usual route along Crichton Tce, Cashmere, on Sunday morning.

It was the first time Clutterbuck had experienced an incident like it over 25 years of riding his bike.

He was not the only cyclist involved in a crash this year. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency recorded 65 crashes involving cyclists between January 1 and August 9, with one of those being fatal, 15 serious, 42 minor and six resulting in no injuries.

Clutterbuck was dazed after landing on the bonnet of the black Mazda 3 that hit him as it came around a bend.

“[The driver] did come over and asked if I was okay. I told her that I was fine and she pretty much got in her car and left,” Clutterbuck said.

He was not in the right state of mind at the time to ask for the driver’s contact information, he said.

The impact of the crash also caused his $14,000 bike to snap into six parts.

Robert Clutterbuck was hit by a car on Crinchton Tce, Cashmere. Photo: Supplied

Said Clutterbuck: "Roads in Christchurch are definitely more dangerous now because there’s more traffic.

"But also people don’t seem as patient as they used to be.

"As a cyclist, you can just be cycling down the road in a cycle lane doing absolutely nothing and you get people winding down windows, honking horns, or yelling out the windows."

Figures from ACC showed there were 2142 new and 3098 active claims for cycling-related injuries in Christchurch between January 1 and July 31.

Police confirmed they received a report following the incident involving Clutterbuck. However, no charges have been laid.

Anyone who witnessed the crash on Crichton Tce should call 105, and use the file number 221016/2715, or anonymously phone Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111

More people riding their bikes than any city in New Zealand

Christchurch is proving its reputation as the city of cycling with more residents on average riding their bikes than in other New Zealand centres.

A Canterbury-wide research project found more than half of Christchurch residents ride a bike or a scooter for social and recreational activities, while 14 per cent use their bikes for work and work-related purposes.

The Research First report, presented to Environment Canterbury’s regional transport committee in August, also found 21 per cent of respondents use a bike or scooter as their main travel method.

However, only 16 per cent wanted more cycle lanes in Christchurch.

Of the 1366 Cantabrians surveyed, 510 were Christchurch residents. The online survey aimed to understand their attitudes towards reducing transport emissions and alternative transport.

The respondents also wanted better public transport, benefits and subsidies to make low-emission vehicles more attractive, and greater encouragement to use other modes of transport.