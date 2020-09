Northland Shopping Centre. Photo: File

A Christchurch mall was evacuated after a gas leak on Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the Northlands Shopping Centre in Papanui around 6.45pm, Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift manager Jill Higgison said.

Three fire trucks were sent to the mall along Main North Rd but two were stood down.

Higgison said all emergency valves had been isolated and mall management were in charge of the situation by about 8pm.

There were no reports of injuries.