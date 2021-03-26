Concerns over cyclists creating danger for pedestrians in Christchurch's City Mall

Some are concerned cyclists will put pedestrians in danger if the city council approves a plan for a shared zone in the central city. Photo: Newsline

There are fears cyclists will put pedestrians in danger at a proposed shared zone in central Christchurch.

A hearings panel is recommending Christchurch City Council proceed with a plan to turn City Mall, from Cashel St’s intersection with Oxford Tce, to its intersection with High St, into a pedestrian, cycle and scooter-friendly area.

A mix of 179 written and oral submissions were made giving feedback on the proposal.

Most supported it, but a number of people expressed concerns about cyclists putting pedestrians at risk.

Said one submission: “As a cyclist and pedestrian I believe it is far too dangerous to have the suggested areas permitted for cyclists as well as pedestrians.

"It is a densely populated area at times and allowing cyclists would present quite a danger to pedestrians and it would also tarnish the reputation of cyclists further in the view of pedestrians.”

“It should definitely not be a shared zone. With kids, disabled, blind, and groups using the area while walking they do not need to be fighting with cyclists,” another submitter said.

The hearings panel has reviewed the feedback and recommended that signage reminding people to prioritise pedestrian safety is installed.

Meanwhile, under the plan, the speed limit for vehicles would be 10km/h and goods vehicles servicing businesses along City Mall would only be able to access the area between 4pm and 5pm for safety reasons.

Trams and emergency vehicles would be permitted in the mall at any time.

It was originally proposed that goods vehicles would only have access to the area between 5am and 10am, but the Central City Business Association and some businesses raised concerns about this and the times were altered.

The hearings panel’s recommendations will now be considered by city councillors.