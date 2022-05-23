Controversial speed limit changes discussed

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 80km/h stretch is an issue for locals who cannot understand it and were upset by it, she said.
Caygill said Waka Kotahi was bound by the rules and the stretch of road did not meet technical criteria to lower the speed.
That section was classed as a standard rural road and, unless there were more houses, access points or a change in the road design, there was no justification to change it.
The proposed 60km/h limit on the state highway through Takamatua was another road speed questioned by Peden.
Caygill said it was a long stretch of clear road, but had side road connections.
Peden asked if double yellow lines could be put in the middle of the road to stop overtaking.
She was told it would be investigated.
The speed limit review has been undertaken by Christchurch City Council and Waka Kotahi and the lower speeds will mainly affect low volume rural roads and those in small townships, including Takamatua, Motukarara and Robinsons Bay.
The speed limit changes will be put in place in late July to early August.
-By Mick Jensen