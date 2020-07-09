Council and community board drive Linwood bus hub changes

A transport hub near Eastgate Shopping Centre, Linwood has been approved.

The city council approved the project today after a Hearings Panel report. It says the decision supports recommendations from the Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board.

A new bus shelter and a signalised pedestrian crossing will be installed to improve access and safety for bus passengers using the Buckleys Rd hub.

City council urban development and transport committee Chairman Mike Davidson said about 1400 passengers a day board buses near the shopping centre and many of those people have to cross a busy stretch of Buckleys Rd.

Said Cr Davidson: “Traffic lights at the new crossing just metres from Norwich St will make it safer for pedestrians accessing the bus stop while shared pedestrian and cycle paths near the intersection will reduce conflict between people biking and buses.”

With 470 buses using the local stops daily, there have also been issues with buses blocking driveways, leaving residents frustrated.

“By approving the moving of the bus stops to the end of Norwich St, which will become a cul-de-sac, local residents’ concerns can be allayed and public transport access can be improved,” said Cr Davidson.

He said an additional section of bus lane by the pedestrian crossing will allow buses to re-enter the traffic and improve the flow of public transport in the area.

Linwood-Central-Heathcote Community Board Chair Alexandra Davids said that the new bus stop and crossing will provide a much-improved facility for the community.

“A user-friendly waiting space for bus passengers, good connectivity to Eastgate and new bus shelters that provide greater protection from wind and rain will all help to deliver a better service for our bus passengers,” she said.