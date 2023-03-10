Council hits pause on controversial cycleway

What is your view on the Harewood Rd cycleway issue? Email your response in 200 words or less to barry@starmedia.kiwi

Papanui Ward councillor Victoria Henstock has persuaded the city council to stop construction of the controversial Wheels to Wings cycleway for up to a year to allow more time to resolve design issues.

The Harewood Rd cycleway was a major campaign issue in the ward leading up to the October local body elections, which saw Henstock topple sitting councillor Mike Davidson.

Businesses along the road were against it, saying the loss of car parks would affect business.

Victoria Henstock.

Henstock supported Harewood Rd businesses, while Davidson was an advocate for the cycleway.

Henstock voted late last month to keep the project on the city council’s list of projects for funding from the Government’s use-it-or-lose-it Climate Emergency Response Fund.

She said at the time she struggled with her conscience over the vote but “a no vote would have placed us at risk of losing out on that Crown funding and placed additional pressure on our already overloaded work programme.”

She also pledged to continue to oppose the project.

At a council Annual Plan meeting last week, she moved an amendment to delay construction for up to 12 months to sort out “previously identified design concerns”. The motion was passed 11 votes to six.

“Significantly, the motion (to delay) was supported by those same staff who previously told me the project was too risky to defer,” said Henstock.

City council staff said the delay to construction would still allow the detailed design process to continue.

The pause sends a clear message to the public that council staff are listening and working hard to get a better result for the Papanui and Harewood communities, said Henstock.

“Anyone can submit on anything in the Annual Plan consultation process, which opens on Friday, so if people think we have our priorities wrong and want the project canned altogether they can say so,” she said.

Henstock’s amendment was seconded by councillor Aaron Keown.

Voted for: Mayor Phil Mauger, Kelly Barber, Tyrone Fields, James Gough, Tyla Harrison-Hunt, Victoria Henstock, Yani Johanson, Aaron Keown, Sam MacDonald, Mark Peters and Tim Scandrett.

Against: Pauline Cotter, Melanie Coker, Celeste Donovan, Jake McLellan, Andrei Moore and Sara Templeton.

-By Tony Simons