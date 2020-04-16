Thursday, 16 April 2020

Covid-19: 143 cases in Canterbury

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    With no new cases of Covid-19 in the Canterbury District Health Board area over the past 24 hours, the region’s total is now sitting at 143.

    The CDHB continues to have the fifth-highest number of cases behind Southern, Waitemata, Auckland and Waikato DHB areas.

    The South Canterbury District Health Board area has had one new case in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 14. 

    Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says there are 15 new nationwide cases made up of six confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

    Twelve people are in hospital, three are in ICU and two are in a critical condition.

    Four per cent of cases now classified as "under investigation" and 23 cases since March 24 are in that category.

    Five of those cases are due to overseas exposure and 13 are connected to known cases.

    Four are now classified as "community-acquired" and one case from yesterday is still under investigation

    This detailed information on the sources of infection will form part of the decision to lift the country out of lockdown, Bloomfield said.

    300 people at a supermarket in Queenstown are being swabbed today for sentinel testing.

    There are no new significant clusters, so the total stands at 16.

    A post-mortem is underway for the man who died in Invercargill thought to be coronavirus-related, Bloomfield said.

    On Monday, the Government will decide whether to lift the lockdown two days later and will base its decision on advice from Bloomfield as to whether the virus is under control.

    Yesterday there were 20 new cases of Covid-19 and for the first time the number of people recovered from the virus outweighed how many people still with symptoms.

    There were no further deaths but Bloomfield was waiting on more information before confirming if the death of an Invercargill man was coronavirus-related.

    Summary

    As at 9.00 am, 16 April 2020
     Total       Change in last 24 hours
    Number of confirmed cases in New Zealand1,0846
    Number of probable cases3179
    Number of confirmed and probable cases1,40115
    Number of cases currently in hospital12-1
    Number of recovered cases77042
    Number of deaths90

    Notes:

    1. A probable case is one without a positive laboratory result, but which is treated like a confirmed case based on its exposure history and clinical symptoms. For more details please refer to Case definition of COVID-19 infection.
    2. The number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the last 24 hours includes cases which were entered on an earlier date as 'under investigation' or 'suspected' whose status has now been changed to confirmed or probable.

    View details of confirmed and probable cases.

    View details of significant COVID-19 clusters.

    View testing data by region.

    View interactive map and dashboard.

    Total cases by DHB

    As at 9.00 am, 16 April 2020

    Total cases of COVID-19 by DHB

    Map showing number of cases by DHB - see data table following.

    Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 16 April 2020
    DHBActiveRecoveredDeceasedTotalChange in last 24 hours
    Auckland60123 1831
    Bay of Plenty1529 440
    Canterbury67706143-1
    Capital and Coast43462913
    Counties Manukau4861 1092
    Hawke's Bay2615 410
    Hutt Valley713 200
    Lakes69 150
    Mid Central1019 291
    Nelson Marlborough1830 480
    Northland188 260
    South Canterbury86 141
    Southern74139 2130
    Tairāwhiti40 41
    Taranaki311 140
    Waikato10676 1823
    Wairarapa08 80
    Waitematā105100 2054
    West Coast22150
    Whanganui34 70
    Total6237699140115

    Total cases in hospital by DHB

    As at 9.00 am, 16 April 2020
    DHBTotal cases
    Auckland4
    Canterbury1
    Counties Manukau (Middlemore)1
    South Canterbury1
    Southern1
    Waikato3
    Waitematā1
    Total12

    Note: Three of the 12 in hospital are in ICU as at 8.30 am 16 April 2020.

     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg