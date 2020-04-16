Covid-19: 143 cases in Canterbury

With no new cases of Covid-19 in the Canterbury District Health Board area over the past 24 hours, the region’s total is now sitting at 143.

The CDHB continues to have the fifth-highest number of cases behind Southern, Waitemata, Auckland and Waikato DHB areas.

The South Canterbury District Health Board area has had one new case in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 14.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says there are 15 new nationwide cases made up of six confirmed cases and nine probable cases.

Twelve people are in hospital, three are in ICU and two are in a critical condition.

Four per cent of cases now classified as "under investigation" and 23 cases since March 24 are in that category.

Five of those cases are due to overseas exposure and 13 are connected to known cases.

Four are now classified as "community-acquired" and one case from yesterday is still under investigation

This detailed information on the sources of infection will form part of the decision to lift the country out of lockdown, Bloomfield said.

300 people at a supermarket in Queenstown are being swabbed today for sentinel testing.

There are no new significant clusters, so the total stands at 16.

A post-mortem is underway for the man who died in Invercargill thought to be coronavirus-related, Bloomfield said.

On Monday, the Government will decide whether to lift the lockdown two days later and will base its decision on advice from Bloomfield as to whether the virus is under control.

Yesterday there were 20 new cases of Covid-19 and for the first time the number of people recovered from the virus outweighed how many people still with symptoms.

There were no further deaths but Bloomfield was waiting on more information before confirming if the death of an Invercargill man was coronavirus-related.

Summary

As at 9.00 am, 16 April 2020 Total Change in last 24 hours Number of confirmed cases in New Zealand 1,084 6 Number of probable cases 317 9 Number of confirmed and probable cases 1,401 15 Number of cases currently in hospital 12 -1 Number of recovered cases 770 42 Number of deaths 9 0

Notes:

A probable case is one without a positive laboratory result, but which is treated like a confirmed case based on its exposure history and clinical symptoms. For more details please refer to Case definition of COVID-19 infection. The number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the last 24 hours includes cases which were entered on an earlier date as 'under investigation' or 'suspected' whose status has now been changed to confirmed or probable.

View details of confirmed and probable cases.

View details of significant COVID-19 clusters.

View testing data by region.

View interactive map and dashboard.

Total cases by DHB

As at 9.00 am, 16 April 2020

Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 16 April 2020 DHB Active Recovered Deceased Total Change in last 24 hours Auckland 60 123 183 1 Bay of Plenty 15 29 44 0 Canterbury 67 70 6 143 -1 Capital and Coast 43 46 2 91 3 Counties Manukau 48 61 109 2 Hawke's Bay 26 15 41 0 Hutt Valley 7 13 20 0 Lakes 6 9 15 0 Mid Central 10 19 29 1 Nelson Marlborough 18 30 48 0 Northland 18 8 26 0 South Canterbury 8 6 14 1 Southern 74 139 213 0 Tairāwhiti 4 0 4 1 Taranaki 3 11 14 0 Waikato 106 76 182 3 Wairarapa 0 8 8 0 Waitematā 105 100 205 4 West Coast 2 2 1 5 0 Whanganui 3 4 7 0 Total 623 769 9 1401 15

As at 9.00 am, 16 April 2020 DHB Total cases Auckland 4 Canterbury 1 Counties Manukau (Middlemore) 1 South Canterbury 1 Southern 1 Waikato 3 Waitematā 1 Total 12

Note: Three of the 12 in hospital are in ICU as at 8.30 am 16 April 2020.