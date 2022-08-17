Covid-19: 547 new cases, two more deaths in Canterbury

There are 547 new cases of Covid-19 in Canterbury today and another two more virus-related deaths have been reported in the region.

The Ministry of Health reported 4489 new community cases in New Zealand on Wednesday - including 53 in South Canterbury.

Of the 16 people whose deaths were reported today one was from Northland, four were from Auckland region, three were from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, one was from MidCentral, one was from Nelson Marlborough, two were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, two were from Southern. Two were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, five were in their 80s and eight were aged over 90. Seven were women and nine were men.

There are now a total of 1794 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to the virus is now 12.

There are also 496 cases in hospital, including 13 people in ICU, 59 in Canterbury DHB hospitals and nine in South Canterbury hospitals. The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 541 - last Wednesday it was 630.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 3975, while last Wednesday it was 4938. There are now 27,816 active cases in New Zealand.