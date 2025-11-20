World Buskers Festival unveils 2026 line-up

Christchurch is gearing up for 10 days of world-class street performances when the 33rd World Buskers Festival starts in January.

The festival will get under way on January 23 and run until February 1, 2026.

The programme welcomes buskers from 12 countries, including its headline act, presented by Christchurch Casino, Cirque Bonbon, from Australia, who will present an all-star cast of contortionists, acrobats, and dancers.

Christchurch City Council is contributing $300,000 to support the 2026 World Buskers Festival.

Festival directors Pitsch Leiser and Drew James from HooHa Productions say they are on a mission to establish Christchurch as the circus capital of New Zealand.

“Making us the circus capital of New Zealand just makes sense – it's bold, it's fun, and it's exactly where this city's at,” says Leiser.

"There's a real buzz in Christchurch right now. We're not just rebuilding – we're reimagining what our city can be: playful, fun and daring. The festival will build on this energy by taking over public spaces, doing things differently, and celebrating Christchurch’s vibrant heart.”

Photo: World Buskers Festival

The CBD of Christchurch will come alive throughout the festival, with back-to-back acts of street comedy, circus, and acrobatic stunts across 5 pitches, from the Bridge of Remembrance to Cathedral Square, Scott Statue to the Arts Centre. The festival will also welcome its newest pitch – the Rollickin Gelato on Cashel.

Ticketed events boast a highly curated selection of circus cabaret, dance, drag, comedy, and theatre, from Cirque Bonbon to NZ’s The Bitches Box, the Fiesta City Bus Tour with El Jaguar, the Late-Night Cabaret, The Tiwhas, Mr & Mrs Alexander: Sideshows & Psychics!, and much more.

James says a variety of excellent street performers from around the globe will be showing off their skills on the city’s streets and venues.

“We travel the world every year, picking the very best talent from streets, plazas, festivals and events. The 2026 lineup is proof we've done our homework – these are some of the best acts performing anywhere right now, and they're coming to Christchurch," says James.

“It’s not just about the global acts though, with over half our performers from Christchurch and across New Zealand.”

“January marks thirty-three years of the World Buskers Festival, and we want to celebrate this milestone by showing the world what Christchurch is all about.”

This festival marks the launch of a new Māori and Pasifika cultural strategy and mentor programme.

“We’re really excited to be working with Māori and Pasifika curators and seeing that line-up grow and thrive during the festival.”

Photo: World Buskers Festival

In the vein of supporting local, the 2026 programme marks the beginning of a new significant partnership and collaboration with Rollickin Gelato. This includes a new Rollickin Gelato-partnered pitch on Cashel Street, ahead of the local franchise opening a new store in Riccarton.

The World Buskers Festival have also collaborated with Gap Filler to bring a series of interactive games called 8 Days of Play, designed for kids and families over the school holidays.

Clarke McFarlane, who will be performing his solo show Mario, Queen of the Circus and in the headline act Cirque Bonbon, says 2025 will mark 23 years since he first performed at the World Buskers Festival in Christchurch.

“I’ve had such a storied history coming to the Christchurch Buskers Festival, and over the years, it’s been huge for my career. The city has meant so much to me and it’s amazing I get to come back January next year.”

Photo: World Buskers Festival

ChristchurchNZ’s Head of Major Events Karena Finnie says The World Buskers Festival holds a significant space in the city’s cultural fabric and is the first major fixture in the major events mammoth year ahead.

"The World Buskers Festival is loved and cherished in Ōtautahi Christchurch - it's part of what makes our city such a vibrant cultural centre. With the likes of The Court Theatre open and the new One New Zealand Stadium at Te Kaha coming, there's a real energy around the city right now.”