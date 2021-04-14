Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Covid-19: Vaccine oversupply in Canterbury, doses to expire

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Canterbury DHB is investigating a Covid-19 vaccine oversupply of more than 1000 doses. Photo: NZH
    Canterbury DHB is investigating a Covid-19 vaccine oversupply of more than 1000 doses. Photo: NZH
    The Canterbury DHB says it is investigating a Covid-19 vaccine oversupply of more than 1000 doses.

    The supply of 1400 doses was received last Friday.

    Executive lead for CDHB Covid-19 response, Ralph La Salle, said the doses must be used by the end of today before they expire.

    To make use of the vaccine, doses have been used to start the staff vaccination programme at the Christchurch and Burwood CDHB campuses.

    Clinics were established at both sites on Tuesday and will continue today.

    A community vaccination clinic at Burwood Hospital, where appointments must be booked, for household contacts of border and MIQ workers and frontline healthcare workers, group 2a, started on March 29.

    Additional doses of the surplus vaccine have also been diverted to provide vaccinations for this group.

    "Due to the current uptake and demand for vaccination opportunities for our staff and frontline healthcare workers in the community, we believe we will avoid any wastage."

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter