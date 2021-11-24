Covid modellers win Canterbury University research medal

Wednesday, 24 November 2021

    High profile Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank is one of two Canterbury University mathematicians recognised with an award for "outstanding research".

    Professor Plank and UC Associate Professor Alex James received the UC Research Medal at a ceremony on Wednesday. They are part of a national team of scientists at Te Pūnaha Matatini, a research centre that provides mathematical models used by the Government to make decisions around Covid-19.

    Plank said it was humbling to receive the medal: "The research was very much a joint effort, involving a team of scientists who stepped up when they were needed most.

    "I am proud of the contribution this research has made to better understanding the pandemic and New Zealand’s response to it.

    "I am also very grateful for the incredible support I’ve been given by the university and my colleagues here, without whom this work wouldn’t have been possible," Plank said.

    James said she was lucky to have worked alongside fantastic researchers and students. She left Te Pūnaha Matatini’s Covid-19 modelling group earlier this year but remains a member of the research centre.

    UC deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation, Professor Ian Wright, said their work has "undoubtedly led to lives being saved".

    • UC Business School Professor Marcus Milne was also awarded a UC Research Medal.

