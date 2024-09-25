Customers won't even have to get out of their car to shop at new Chch supermarket

An east Christchurch shopping centre will be home to one of New Zealand’s first direct-to-boot, click-and-collect supermarkets.

Construction is well under way on the extension of the Homebase shopping centre on Marshland Rd in Shirley.

The first concrete is set to be poured in two weeks as the extension moves into its next phase.

The centre is understood to be getting a supermarket with a direct-to-boot service, meaning it will pick and pack a shopper's order and deliver it straight to their boot.

Shoppers would park in one of the dedicated pick-up bays and not need to get out of their vehicle when using the service.

Colliers International retail consultant Evan Harris said the new expansion will provide space for up to 20 large-scale retailers.

The major supermarket chain to open at the site is yet to be named.

Harris said: "The next stage is another 8000m², which will be opening in May next year, and then a supermarket to follow about 12 months later.

"And then the final stage, which is about another 10-15,000m², coming on in two years' time."

"A lot of those large format stores are more aimed at the home-store type operators."

The second stage will feature eight large-format retail stores and four food specialty outlets, with a central food hub as the development's centrepiece.

"It's an indoor-outdoor precinct with a covered outdoor area, shared amongst the four food stores. So it'll be a real community hub for eating and dining and drinking."

Harris said extensive planning for the multi-million-dollar development started 15 years ago.

"We've calculated that 100,000 people will be served by this compared to the western side of town where you've got 2 or 3 bulk retail centres. But none on this side of town."

He said the Homebase extension would complement The Palms shopping centre in Shirley which has a "different type of stores".

Stage one of Homebase's food and retail area is on track to open in May next year.

