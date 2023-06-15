Cyclist critically injured near Christchurch school

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A cyclist has been critically injured in a crash near a Christchurch school.
Emergency services were called to the incident near Merrin School on Merrin St about 11.40am on Thursday.
A St John spokesperson said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle responded to the crash.
One patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, the spokesperson said.
It is understood the cyclist hit the door of a vehicle.