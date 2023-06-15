Thursday, 15 June 2023

2.05 pm

Cyclist critically injured near Christchurch school

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A cyclist has been critically injured in a crash near a Christchurch school.

    Emergency services were called to the incident near Merrin School on Merrin St about 11.40am on Thursday.

    A St John spokesperson said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle responded to the crash.

    One patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, the spokesperson said.

    It is understood the cyclist hit the door of a vehicle.