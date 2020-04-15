Dalziel: Collective effort required for city's recovery

We are on the home straight. It’s hard to believe that three weeks have passed already, and we can feel a collective sense of pride in what we have achieved so far. However, the same collective effort needs to go into our recovery.

Working from home has given us time to think, a vital commodity as we consider the scale of the challenge that lies ahead. We can influence our recovery, but only if we work together. Co-operation is the key.

One of the essential elements of our recovery is to get as many people back to work as soon as possible.

The Government recognised that many infrastructure projects could be under threat, because of the economic impact of Covid-19. They’ve asked us to submit job rich projects over $10 million that are ‘shovel ready’, which, with their assistance, could lead to wider benefits.

This call hasn’t just gone to councils, it’s gone to our council companies and the private sector, who can establish public benefit.

The most rewarding part of the process has been thinking about public benefit in this wider sense, enabling us to strengthen relationships with the private sector. This bodes well for our recovery.

Obviously, our drinking water infrastructure and transport projects have been front of mind in terms of our proposals, however, we have also suggested investing in work we’ve done to introduce ‘smart’ technology that have economic, social and environmental benefits.

Regardless of the outcome of this process, your council is ready to play its part. And we want you to be ready to play yours. Our reworking of the Annual Plan represents the opportunity to do just that.