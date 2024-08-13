'Dangerous' man should not be approached - police

People are warned not to approach Kullen McLoone and to report any sightings of him to police. Photo: Police

Police searching for a "dangerous" wanted man in Christchurch have warned members of the public not to approach him.

A police spokesperson said they are working to locate Kullen McLoone, who has a warrant out for his arrest for breach of bail.

"He is believed to be dangerous and should not be approached.

"He may be in the Christchurch or Blenheim area."

If you have seen McLoone or have information that may help police locate him, phone 105 and reference number 240805/6129, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.