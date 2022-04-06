Date set for NZ Agricultural Show in Christchurch

image_43_0.jpg Photo: Star Media

The dates have been set for this year’s NZ Agricultural Show in Christchurch after a two year hiatus because of the pandemic.

The 2022 Show will be held from November 9 to 11, with organisers saying they are already in full swing.

General manager Tracy Ahern welcomed the Government’s move to extend its insurance scheme giving large-scale events certainty for another year.

"It’s fantastic to have that certainty so that now we can plan with much more confidence," Ahern said.

"While the past two years have been extremely difficult, I think they’ve helped us to create innovative solutions and new ways of doing things.

"We’ll carry those over into this year’s show.

"We’ve spent considerable time reviewing The Show and looking at how we can make it even better.

"And the support of ChristchurchNZ and the Christchurch City Council has been invaluable in what have been challenging times."

Ahern said this year’s event will have a youth focus aimed at introducing them to the agricultural sector.

The Show will have extended hours for children to visit the ever-popular farmyard, evening entertainment and an opening extravaganza.

"We have a real focus on education and fun for children throughout The Show.

"Last year children of school going age were able to attend for free and we’re hopeful that, with our generous sponsors, we will be able to offer the same again.

"We want every child in Canterbury to have the opportunity to come along.”

Trade and sponsorship bookings will open at the beginning of May, with tickets going on sale from June 1 and livestock and equestrian entries opening July 1.