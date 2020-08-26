Defiant dad confronts, mocks gunman in court

Wasseim Daragmih giving his victim impact statement in court. Photo: Pool / NZH

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS WHICH READERS MIGHT FIND UPSETTING

The parents of a child shot in the Al Noor Mosque attack have confronted the man who almost killed her, mocking and belittling him as he sat in the dock.

Wasseim Daragmih was shot in the hip, abdomen and buttock as he approached the mosque with his young daughter.

The little girl – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was also shot multiple times and suffered massive internal bleeding, fractures due to the bullets and went into cardiac arrest.

Both were lucky to survive and have been through numerous surgeries to repair the damage caused by the gunman.

Yesterday Daragmih and his wife Asma were among victims to read their statements in court.

Both were angry – defiant even – as they stood and directed their words at the mass murderer.

"Good afternoon everyone – except you," Daragmih said, eyeballing the gunman.

"She was four years old at the time… Thankfully we have survived because you don't know how to use a gun – except from zero point."

At that, many in the court laughed at Tarrant.

Tarrant himself burst out laughing briefly, then caught himself and covered his mouth with his hand as he tried to regain his composure.

"You think your actions have destroyed our community - but you have not succeeded," said Daragmih.

"You have made us come together… you have failed completely."

"Your heart has led you to such a lonely and miserable place where you deserve to go."

He told Tarrant there was one reason he had come to court today.

"I come today to enjoy and laugh as he's sitting in the dock and me enjoying my freedom," he said.

"And that's where you deserve to be.

Asma had a statement read.

"I feel sad about him, that he did not understand who we are," she said.

"I hope to meet him again in the afterlife and God will ask him."

She gave him the thumbs up as she left court.