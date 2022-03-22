DHB boss expects Canterbury Covid cases to peak this week

A health worker passes out rapid antigen tests to people queuing at a Covid-19 testing centre in Christchurch. Photo: Getty Images

There are 462 Canterbury District Health Board staff members away because of Covid-19.

Peter Bramley. Photo: CDHB

It comes as hospitalisations for the virus in the region grew to a new high of 60.

In his weekly newsletter, CDHB chief executive Peter Bramley said he expected to see community cases in Canterbury peak by mid-week, followed by hospitalisations in the middle of next week.

The staff away because of Covid-19 either had the virus or were household contacts, and there were more staff away for other reasons which increased the impact on those left behind.

Bramley thanked the hundreds of workers who had "put themselves out there", stepping out of their comfort zones to be redeployed into different jobs to help keep the health sector running.

Some had stepped out from behind a desk to help care for patients.

Active cases in Canterbury as of 8am on Monday. Image: CDHB

Reaching the peak would not mean the end of staffing challenges, Bramley said.

A lot of services and planned care had been put on hold to help deal with Covid-19 and it would take time for them to be fully reinstated as staffing allowed, he said.

The DHB "slowly but surely" increase the flow of planned care where it could do so safely, he said.

"It will take some time to ‘catch up’ with deferred appointments and surgery, and work is already underway to plan how this can be managed most efficiently," Bramley said.

He said staff are still supporting thousands of Cantabrians, as well as residents on the Chatham Islands, who are recovering from the virus.

"Since early December, 24,955 Canterbury people have recovered from Covid-19," he said.

