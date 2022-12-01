Distinctive pink Sumner building to be demolished to make way for apartments

The landmark Sunleigh Flats/Ali Barber building in Sumner will be demolished. Photo: Supplied

A Sumner landmark building on Marriner St that was known, for most of its life, as Sunleigh Flats is to be demolished to make way for apartments designed by an architect who was a student at the Prince of Wales’ Institute of Architecture in London.

The new owner of the distinctive pink building on the corner of Burgess and Marriner Sts is local developer, Brooksfield.

It has employed London-based architect Ben Pentreath to design the building.

Pentreath is perhaps best known for his involvement in designing Poundbury, the Duchy of Cornwall’s experimental planned community development on the outskirts of Dorchester.

That development was endorsed by King Charles III when he was Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, with many regarding it as the prince’s pet project.

Sunleigh Flats was a private hotel, then a children’s home for a short time, before being turned into flats.

It then hosted Ali Barbers Hair Stylists, but has sat idle since the earthquakes. It is about 100-years-old.

London-based architect Ben Pentreath was involved in King Charles III’s pet project, Poundbury. Photo: Supplied

Brooksfield typically builds a mix of character and modern structures.

Its website states too many people settle for a home that is generic when the decisions we make today will help shape Christchurch for the next 100 years.

“We really like buying corner sites where we can make the biggest, positive impact," Brooksfield director Vincent Holloway said.

Given its prime position, this site has to be the most noticed in the Sumner village, he said.

“We’re very excited about this one, [and] we want to do Sumner proud.”

The new complex will face both Marriner and Burgess Sts and will include garaging and ground-level commercial space.

It’s the second time the property has sold this year.

The previous owner bought it in April but “had a change in direction”, said Colliers consultant Courtney Doig who marketed the property.

-By Tony Simons