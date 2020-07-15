Driver crashed into road barrier then fled scene

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokesperson said the crash occurred on Sumner Rd at 10.25pm.
She said it appears the driver left the vehicle at the crash site, where it was blocking a lane.
The vehicle has now been removed. No injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, a car crashed into a "bush" in Fendalton early on Wednesday morning.
A police spokesperson said the car was driven into a bush at the intersection of Straven and Fendalton Rds.
No one was injured in the crash.
"This was a report of a car driving into a 'bush' at the intersection of Straven Rd and Fendalton Rd at 12.30am," the police spokesperson said.
"The driver and passenger appear to have been uninjured."