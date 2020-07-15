Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Driver crashed into road barrier then fled scene

    By Bea Gooding
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: File
    Photo: File
    A motorist crashed a vehicle into a road barrier near Lyttelton on Tuesday night then fled the scene.

    A police spokesperson said the crash occurred on Sumner Rd at 10.25pm.

    She said it appears the driver left the vehicle at the crash site, where it was blocking a lane.

    The vehicle has now been removed. No injuries were reported.

    Meanwhile, a car crashed into a "bush" in Fendalton early on Wednesday morning.

    A police spokesperson said the car was driven into a bush at the intersection of Straven and Fendalton Rds.

    No one was injured in the crash.

    "This was a report of a car driving into a 'bush' at the intersection of Straven Rd and Fendalton Rd at 12.30am," the police spokesperson said.

    "The driver and passenger appear to have been uninjured."

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter