Eagle police chopper lands in Christchurch for training exercise

The police Eagle helicopter will be hovering above Christchurch on Friday and Saturday as part of a special training exercise.

Acting District Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police are holding tactical-style training exercises, involving a wide group of staff, in the Port Hills area.

"Training is an important component of policing that enable staff to be best placed to keep our communities safe," Todd said.

"The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle will be part of the exercise on 3 and 4 November, running all day and into the early evening."

The police Eagle helicopter. Photo: Christine Cornege

The exercise will take place on private properties and Todd says residents may hear or see the Eagle chopper above Tai Tapu and below the Summit Rd.

Acting District Commander Superintendent Lane Todd.

"Members of the public may see some activity during the exercises, including staff in police tactical uniforms. Some of these officers may be carrying training firearms.

"Training firearms may be discharged as part of the scenario and rural residents may hear some loud bangs."

Todd said any immediate neighbours will be contacted prior to the exercises.

"Police would like to reassure residents in the area that there is no cause for concern, as it is a routine training exercise."

The Police Air Support Unit, known as the Eagle helicopter, was trialled in Christchurch in 2020 on a short-term basis, but the move was never made permanent due to budget restrictions.

During the five-week trial, the Eagle attended 346 jobs and helped catch 210 alleged offenders, including nine gang members.

There are currently three Eagle helicopters in the country, all based in Auckland. Police previously said they have an existing relationship with some private helicopter companies in Christchurch and have no immediate plans to bring the Eagle back to the city full-time.