Eagle police chopper lands in Christchurch for training exercise

Acting District Commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police are holding tactical-style training exercises, involving a wide group of staff, in the Port Hills area.
"Training is an important component of policing that enable staff to be best placed to keep our communities safe," Todd said.
"The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle will be part of the exercise on 3 and 4 November, running all day and into the early evening."
"Training firearms may be discharged as part of the scenario and rural residents may hear some loud bangs."
Todd said any immediate neighbours will be contacted prior to the exercises.
"Police would like to reassure residents in the area that there is no cause for concern, as it is a routine training exercise."
The Police Air Support Unit, known as the Eagle helicopter, was trialled in Christchurch in 2020 on a short-term basis, but the move was never made permanent due to budget restrictions.
During the five-week trial, the Eagle attended 346 jobs and helped catch 210 alleged offenders, including nine gang members.
There are currently three Eagle helicopters in the country, all based in Auckland. Police previously said they have an existing relationship with some private helicopter companies in Christchurch and have no immediate plans to bring the Eagle back to the city full-time.
- If you have concerns and questions about the Eagle helicopter or the exercises, call the Police Southern Emergency Communications Centre on 03 343 9306.