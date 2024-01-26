Electricity box fire causes power cut in east Christchurch

Power was cut to several homes in east Christchurch last night after an electricity junction box caught fire.

The blaze started in the box on Birkdale Drive, Shirley, about 5.45pm on Thursday.

Residents in Shirley, Dallington and Marshland were affected by the power cut.

A Fire and Emergency NZ crew from the Anzac station was called in to extinguish the fire.

On Thursday, Orion told Chris Lynch Media: “This work will unfortunately take some time and power is not expected to be back on until the early hours of (this) morning. Thank you for your continued patience.”

The power outage affected up to 1400 homes.