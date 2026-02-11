Everyone who takes on the City2Surf gets a medal

The 2026 City2Surf takes place on Sunday, March 15. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The FreshChoice City2Surf will be offering participation medals at the finish line this year for the first time.

All finishers in both the 6km and 12km events on Sunday, March 15, will receive a participation medal when they cross the finish line at Rawhiti Domain.

Christchurch’s top fun run debuted in 1975 and has been a staple on the running calendar ever since.

Participation medals will be handed out at the City2Surf for the first time. Photo: File image

But this year will be the first time participation medals are on offer, with all finishers able to receive a medal.

The event offers both 6km and 12km distances, with the 12km option starting at Latimer Square in the CBD, and the 6km event starting at Porritt Park.

The course follows the City to Sea Pathway along the Avon River out to Rawhiti Domain in New Brighton where the finish line is, with food, water and festivities available to celebrate the end of the end of the event.

This year City2Surf is partnering with Hato Hone St John as the official charity, raising money to support frontline crews responding to medical emergencies.

There are just 31 days until the City2Surf takes place, and entries are open now atcity2surf.co.nz

Entries are free for children under five, while youth entries are $20 and adults $50.

The 12km event starts at 9am on the day, while the 6km start time is 9.45am.

Buses are available from Rawhiti Domain to either start line before and after the event.