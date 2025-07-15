Is exercise an 'antidote to ageing'?

Exercise is an antidote to ageing - that’s the motto of Paula Barrett, 80, who teaches three fitness classes a week at a Christchurch recreation centre.

Paula has been running classes since the late 1980s amd is now operating out of the Pioneer Sport and Recreation Centre.

"I am surprised when people are surprised that I am still working at 80.

"I still feel the same inside, though my body has obviously changed with age.

"I see exercise as an antidote to ageing."

Paula Barrett. Photo: CCC

Paula’s lifelong love of sport and exercise started in the 1950s in south Ireland where she learned to swim in the local river and took up Irish dancing.

"In 1962 I went to Dublin for a course in physical education where I readily took to gymnastics, hockey, netball, lacrosse, cricket, rounders, tennis and swimming."

After a stint teaching in Ireland and London, Paula and her family headed to Iten, Kenya, where she taught in a school famous for long-distance runners before making the move to Christchurch.

"In 1988 I came to New Zealand and my first job was at QEII taking a gentle exercise class.

Photo: CCC

"While I was there the manager from Pioneer rang looking for a basketball coach. I immediately put up my hand.

"Taking basketball expanded into preschool and after school gymnastics, tennis, squash, dancing, trampolining and gentle exercise."

Paula said exercise is important at any age, but particularly when you’re older.

"It is never too early or too late to start looking after your mind and body. The benefits are innumerable,” she said.

"Keeping active strengthens muscles, eases back problems, improves balance, keeps joints supple, helps with bone health and prevents recurrence of common aches and pains."

Her mantra was put to the test when being fit played a vital part in Paula’s recovery from breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with four years ago.

"While dropping off to sleep I felt an unusual sensation in my left breast. When I investigated why, I felt quite a large lump. A good lesson in regularly checking one's breasts for any changes.

"I was diagnosed with stage three cancer. I went through the various stages of treatment, mastectomy, chemo and radiation and was grateful to be fit enough to cope with the side effects. It never occurred to me to give up teaching."

Photo: CCC

For Paula, it was a welcome relief to focusing on planning routines and suitable music rather than the next treatment.

"The council was very accommodating in fitting in with my treatment dates.

"The regular class participants were supportive and empathetic, most had gone through similar challenges either themselves or a family member.

"To date I have been given the all clear,” she said.

"The social side of regular classes is important, especially as we age. Lifelong friendships are made, everyone is supportive and inclusive, not taking themselves too seriously."