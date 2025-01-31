Family of missing Chch teen desperate to find her

Anyone with information on Ella McDonald is urged to contact the police immediately. Photo: Facebook

The family of a Christchurch teenager who has been reported missing are concerned for her safety.

Ella McDonald was last seen in Parklands wearing grey Nike pants, a grey Nike hoodie, and black trainers.

The family's missing person post described her as having dark red hair and being about 1.70m (5’6).

"This is very unlike her, I've had information that she's with her friend ... and two boys in a stolen car, I'm very worried about her," a family member posted.

"This is the first time something like this has happened.

"We were on good terms before I went to sleep so this is unusual even for her to leave the house, especially at night."

Anyone with information about Ella's whereabouts should call the police immediately and reference file number P061460205.