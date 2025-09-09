Firefighters, police called to Christchurch 'incident'

Firefighters and police have responded to a "serious incident" in Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said five trucks were called to reports of a house fire at 3.25pm on Epsom Rd in Sockburn.

Fire crews from the Wigram, Ilam, Spreydon and Christchurch City stations were at the scene.

The crews have been working with police and three ambulances were also at the property.

The armed offenders squad was also reportedly in attendance.

"Some cordons are in place while emergency services work at the scene,” a Fenz spokesperson said.

"There are no reports of injuries."

Chrislynchmedia.com reported it understands a woman barricaded herself in the property and was making threats.