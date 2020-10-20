Former city councillor not surprised Gerry Brownlee lost his Ilam seat

Gerry Brownlee. Photo: Mark Mitchell / NZH

The people of Ilam were looking for an MP who is consistently present in their community, says a former Christchurch city councillor.

Raf Manji said he was not surprised Gerry Brownlee lost his Ilam electorate to Labour's Sarah Pallett on Saturday night after 24 years in the seat.

Manji, who came second in the Ilam electorate in 2017, said Brownlee has not had enough of a presence in his electorate over the past few years.

"I don't think you can just turn up once every three years and do three weekends of street-corner meetings and feel like you're fully engaged in the community."

Raf Manji. Photo: File

Urbanisation played a key role in Canterbury's party vote going to Labour.

For the first time in history, every party vote in the South Island went to Labour in Saturday night's election.

Manji said the swing in Canterbury is due to the spread and growth of urban Christchurch into areas such as Selwyn and Waimakariri.

"So those are not just rural seats anymore - we are starting to see a lot of urban commuters moving into those zones as well."

The results from the Ilam electorate:

Sarah Pallett (Labour) - 16,381

Gerry Brownlee (National)- 14,161

David Bennett (Green)- 2384