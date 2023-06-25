Four youths in police custody after a night on the roof of Oranga Tamariki facility

The incident is unfolding at Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo - youth justice residence in Rolleston. Photo / Sam Sherwood

Four young people who spent the night on the roof of a youth justice facility after escaping their unit are now in police custody.

The situation has been ongoing for almost 24 hours, after authorities were alerted to an incident late yesterday morning at the Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo youth justice facility near Christchurch.

Oranga Tamariki has since confirmed that the group was brought down from the roof using a ladder about 10.45am.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief Mike Bush said: “This was a serious situation that was managed with extreme caution. We acknowledge the significant support from police.”

It is not yet known whether any of the youths involved have been injured or required any medical attention; having spent the night on the roof.

Bush said there was no risk to public safety.

“I will be thoroughly reviewing what has led to this occurring.”

Earlier today, Bush said staff were continuing to manage the incident with the help of police.

“Four young people spent the night sheltered in a roof cavity,” he said.

“We will provide another update when there is a development.”

A staff member for Oranga Tamariki was also injured during the escape.

“In regards to the injured staff member, they attained a fractured wrist,” Bush said.

The staffer suffered minor injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital, authorities said yesterday.

Second incident in four months

This is the second incident at the site in a matter of months.

In February, six police vehicles and a fire truck were called to the building after young people could be heard yelling out to each other from inside.

At least two young people were seen pacing on the facility’s roof.