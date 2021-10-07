Free food on offer for vaccinations in Christchurch

Photo: File image

A Christchurch business is offering free food to anyone who gets their Covid jab at a clinic in Wainoni this weekend.

Data released by the Ministry of Health shows, as of Tuesday, 45.4 per cent of people in Christchurch are fully vaccinated.

The city currently sits in 44th place on the list of most vaccinated areas.

FUSH, based in Wigram, is offering free food to anyone who gets vaccinated at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae clinic at 250 Pages Rd, Wainoni, on Saturday.

The centre is open from 9.30am-4.30pm. Anton Matthews of Fush and his team will be onsite from 10am-3pm.

Bookings are not necessary and anyone can turn up for their vaccine.

And a number of events within the Canterbury region are being disrupted by Covid-19.

Kaikōura's iconic annual horse race meeting will now be held in Christchurch this year. The two-day meeting at the South Bay Racecourse was set down for October 31 and November 1.

But the Kaikōura Trotting Club committee has decided to transfer the race to Addington due to Covid-19 restrictions.

President Ben Smith says they have been racing there for 68 years and have never had to consider a situation like this.

He says the lack of detail from the Government about alert levels in the lead up to November, meant they had no choice.

The South Island is still leading the way in full vaccination despite having no cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Dunedin (59.6 per cent), Marlborough (59.4 per cent), Nelson (58.7 per cent), Central Otago (58.6 per cent), Kaikōura (57.8 per cent) and Tasman (56.6 per cent) are at the top of the list.

See which area currently leads the nation in the proportion of eligible people fully vaccinated:

-Additional reporting Star News