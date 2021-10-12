Free pizza for vaccinated people at Christchurch restaurant

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Spagalimis Pizzeria on Salisbury St will offer the promotion on Saturday between 11am and 4pm.
Customers will need to purchase a pint of beer, glass of wine or a mocktail to get a six-piece pizza for free.
"No incentive should be needed to do the right thing for our country so look at this as a reward for being a good team player," a post on the business's Facebook page said.
Another Christchurch business, FUSH, provided free food to vaccinated people at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae clinic in Wainoni last Saturday.
The region appears to be doing well with about 82 per cent of Canterbury residents fully vaccinated, had a single dose or booked in to receive a vaccination.
"We want to keep this momentum going," the spokesperson said.
- Find out more about the 90% For Canterbury here.
The percentage of people vaccinated in each area as of October 11 (Source: Ministry of Health):
|Rank
|Change
|City or district
|Fully vaccinated
|One dose only
|Unvaccinated
|1
|-
|Dunedin
|21.5%
|11.5%
|2
|-
|Marlborough
|18.6%
|15.5%
|3
|-
|Central Otago
|20.4%
|15.0%
|4
|-
|Nelson
|17.1%
|18.7%
|5
|-
|Kaikōura
|15.1%
|23.3%
|6
|▲ 4
|Auckland
|24.8%
|13.9%
|7
|▼ 1
|Tasman
|17.3%
|21.5%
|8
|▲ 3
|Hamilton
|22.3%
|16.8%
|9
|▼ 2
|Kāpiti Coast
|22.2%
|17.1%
|10
|▼ 2
|Thames-Coromandel
|18.6%
|21.2%
|11
|▼ 2
|Timaru
|21.1%
|19.3%
|12
|▲ 1
|Queenstown-Lakes
|32.6%
|7.9%
|13
|▲ 1
|South Wairarapa
|24.2%
|16.7%
|14
|▼ 2
|Carterton
|21.0%
|20.3%
|15
|▲ 11
|Manawatū
|22.6%
|19.3%
|16
|▼ 1
|Masterton
|19.5%
|23.4%
|17
|▲ 5
|Napier
|21.6%
|21.4%
|18
|-
|Wairoa
|11.5%
|31.6%
|19=
|-
|Whanganui
|16.8%
|26.9%
|19=
|▼ 3
|Waitaki
|21.9%
|21.8%
|21
|▲ 3
|Waipā
|26.0%
|17.8%
|22
|▲ 3
|Hastings
|22.0%
|22.0%
|23
|▼ 6
|Invercargill
|21.4%
|22.7%
|24
|▲ 4
|Wellington
|35.0%
|9.2%
|25
|▼ 2
|Palmerston North
|26.2%
|18.1%
|26
|▲ 1
|Waikato
|23.9%
|20.7%
|27
|▼ 7
|Gore
|19.6%
|25.5%
|28
|-
|Porirua
|26.2%
|19.3%
|29
|▼ 1
|Whangārei
|20.3%
|25.5%
|30=
|▼ 9
|Buller
|17.6%
|28.3%
|30=
|▲ 4
|Horowhenua
|21.3%
|24.6%
|32=
|▲ 5
|Westland
|23.5%
|22.7%
|32=
|▲ 3
|Lower Hutt
|28.7%
|17.5%
|34
|▼ 2
|Upper Hutt
|30.0%
|16.9%
|35
|▼ 4
|Central Hawke's Bay
|25.3%
|22.5%
|36
|▲ 10
|Tararua
|21.1%
|26.8%
|37
|▼ 4
|Stratford
|19.1%
|28.9%
|38
|-
|Selwyn
|37.5%
|10.8%
|39
|▼ 1
|Gisborne
|18.6%
|30.0%
|40
|▲ 5
|Christchurch
|32.3%
|16.6%
|41
|-
|Clutha
|23.7%
|25.3%
|42=
|-
|Rotorua
|22.2%
|27.1%
|42=
|▲ 6
|Matamata-Piako
|27.0%
|22.3%
|44=
|▲ 2
|Taupō
|23.7%
|25.9%
|44=
|▲ 6
|Tauranga
|29.5%
|20.1%
|46
|▲ 3
|Western Bay of Plenty
|27.7%
|22.0%
|47
|▼ 11
|Waimate
|25.9%
|23.9%
|48=
|▼ 10
|Grey
|22.9%
|27.2%
|48=
|▼ 6
|Rangitikei
|25.3%
|24.8%
|50=
|▲ 11
|New Plymouth
|26.6%
|23.7%
|50=
|▲ 1
|Waimakariri
|29.7%
|20.6%
|52
|▼ 8
|Hurunui
|28.7%
|21.7%
|53
|▲ 5
|South Taranaki
|22.2%
|29.1%
|54
|▼ 2
|Waitomo
|20.7%
|31.1%
|55
|▼ 2
|Southland
|27.0%
|26.4%
|56=
|-
|Whakatāne
|20.3%
|33.8%
|56=
|▼ 1
|Hauraki
|26.2%
|27.9%
|58
|▼ 1
|Ōpōtiki
|18.8%
|35.5%
|59
|▼ 5
|Far North
|20.6%
|33.9%
|60
|-
|Kaipara
|23.7%
|31.5%
|61
|▼ 2
|Ruapehu
|21.9%
|34.3%
|62
|▲ 2
|Ōtorohanga
|27.0%
|29.5%
|63
|▼ 1
|Mackenzie
|32.7%
|24.1%
|64
|▲ 1
|Ashburton
|36.9%
|20.0%
|65
|▼ 2
|South Waikato
|24.8%
|32.2%
|66
|-
|Kawerau
|21.1%
|41.5%