Free pizza for vaccinated people at Christchurch restaurant

Spagalimis Pizzeria on Salisbury St. Photo: Spagalimis.co.nz

A Christchurch restaurant is offering free pizza this weekend to anyone who has had at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Spagalimis Pizzeria on Salisbury St will offer the promotion on Saturday between 11am and 4pm.

Customers will need to purchase a pint of beer, glass of wine or a mocktail to get a six-piece pizza for free.

FUSH offered free food to vaccinated people at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae clinic in Wainoni on Saturday. Photo: Supplied

It is a part of the multi-agency campaign that aims to have 90 per cent of Canterbury's population jabbed with at least one dose of the vaccine by Labour weekend.

"No incentive should be needed to do the right thing for our country so look at this as a reward for being a good team player," a post on the business's Facebook page said.

Another Christchurch business, FUSH, provided free food to vaccinated people at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae clinic in Wainoni last Saturday.

The region appears to be doing well with about 82 per cent of Canterbury residents fully vaccinated, had a single dose or booked in to receive a vaccination.

Christchurch business Fush. Photo: Supplied

A Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson said more than 375,000 residents have had at least their first dose and more than 238,000 have had their second dose.

"We want to keep this momentum going," the spokesperson said.

Find out more about the 90% For Canterbury here.

The percentage of people vaccinated in each area as of October 11 (Source: Ministry of Health):