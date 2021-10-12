Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Free pizza for vaccinated people at Christchurch restaurant

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Spagalimis Pizzeria on Salisbury St. Photo: Spagalimis.co.nz
    Spagalimis Pizzeria on Salisbury St. Photo: Spagalimis.co.nz
    A Christchurch restaurant is offering free pizza this weekend to anyone who has had at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

    Spagalimis Pizzeria on Salisbury St will offer the promotion on Saturday between 11am and 4pm.

    Customers will need to purchase a pint of beer, glass of wine or a mocktail to get a six-piece pizza for free.

    FUSH offered free food to vaccinated people at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae clinic in Wainoni...
    FUSH offered free food to vaccinated people at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae clinic in Wainoni on Saturday. Photo: Supplied
    It is a part of the multi-agency campaign that aims to have 90 per cent of Canterbury's population jabbed with at least one dose of the vaccine by Labour weekend.

    "No incentive should be needed to do the right thing for our country so look at this as a reward for being a good team player," a post on the business's Facebook page said.

    Another Christchurch business, FUSH, provided free food to vaccinated people at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae clinic in Wainoni last Saturday.

    The region appears to be doing well with about 82 per cent of Canterbury residents fully vaccinated, had a single dose or booked in to receive a vaccination.

    Christchurch business Fush. Photo: Supplied
    Christchurch business Fush. Photo: Supplied
    A Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson said more than 375,000 residents have had at least their first dose and more than 238,000 have had their second dose.

    "We want to keep this momentum going," the spokesperson said.

    • Find out more about the 90% For Canterbury here.

    The percentage of people vaccinated in each area as of October 11 (Source: Ministry of Health):

     

     

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter