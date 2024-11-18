Free safety workshop to cover kayaking, surf skiing, paddleboarding hazards

Photo: Supplied / Kiwi Association of Sea Kayakers

A free paddling safety workshop for people interested in kayaking, surf skiing or paddleboarding is set to be held in Christchurch on November 26.

The workshop is part of the KayakSafe NZ programme, run by the Kiwi Association of Sea Kayakers, with help from Maritime New Zealand's Safer Boating Forum funding.

The nationwide workshops are presented by experienced KASK members who will volunteer their time to share their knowledge.

The topics covered will include understanding the environment, hazards, interpreting marine forecasts, essential safety equipment, getting your kayak ready to paddle, communication devices, suitable clothing, trip planning, and what to do in emergencies.

After the 6pm Tuesday workshop there will be an optional on-water session on Saturday, November 30, where participants can put their knowledge into practice.

KASK president Steve Cooper said the workshop will be open to all paddlers or would-be paddlers, with the key aim to help them learn how to be safe on the water.

"Some people think all they need to do is take their kayak to the water's edge, take a quick look around, and then head out.

"But that 'she'll be right' attitude can get paddlers into trouble.

"We aim to change that by helping people understand what they need to know to be safe, enjoy the experience of being out on the water and get home safely afterwards,” Cooper said.

Anyone unable to attend in person can take part in an online Kayak Safe NZ workshop via Google Meet on Saturday, November 23, from 9am to 11am.