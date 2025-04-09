Frontman vows to play on after stroke

The Eastern lead singer, songwriter and guitarist Adam McGrath (centre) with fellow band members earlier this year. Photo: supplied

When Adam McGrath woke up with "kind of a funky eye thing" last week, he had no idea he was having a stroke.

The lead singer, songwriter and guitarist for popular country/folk band The Eastern initially tried to carry on as normal, because he had two major gigs to perform at — the Dunedin Arts Festival last Saturday and the Wānaka Festival of Colour on Sunday.

"I tried to walk it off using my teenage rugby league mantra: ‘Broken leg? Sore throat? Measles? Walk it off.’

"But it wasn’t coming good."

He told his fans on social media that he went to a couple of optometrists and a doctor, before being advised to go immediately to hospital.

It turned out he was having a stroke, and he was admitted to Dunedin Hospital.

McGrath was disappointed the band could not perform because the concerts were "gonna be big ones with close to sell-out", and he apologised to his audiences.

"I’m super, super sorry.

"I’m not sure exactly what’s gonna play out over the next wee while, but I think after a few caught breaths, we should be good to go and deploy again."

On Monday, he said he was feeling much better and was full of praise for the medical staff looking after him.

"I feel mostly fine, apart from my eye, and everything’s gonna be fine cause despite being overworked and underpaid, the team here in Dunedin are putting it all together."

In true country rockstar fashion, he told fans: "I ain’t dead yet ..."

He is still recovering on a ward at Dunedin Hospital, and earlier this week, fans started to put money into an online bank account — "the tips jar" — to help with his recovery.

But he has since told fans to stop, and give any money to Stroke Aotearoa New Zealand instead.

"What a gift to have you all on my side. I’m so grateful.

"Now at this point, thanks to y’all, I can catch a breath and get all this stuff squared away and have a wee break, which is rare.

"I don’t need anything else. I’m so, so grateful, but I’m good. The roof is thatched and the windows are patched. We’re gonna be OK."

He said in exchange for his fans’ kindness, he planned to organise some free shows, to thank them for their help.

"Information to come, might be a little bit up the way, but it’ll happen.

"Also, expect an email, those who’ve donated to me with something cool attached when I get out of here."

The Lyttelton-based band have played in every nook and corner of New Zealand, and toured to parts of Australia, Europe and the United States, playing with Steve Earle, the Old Crow Medicine Show and the Lil’ Band of Gold, as well as opening for Fleetwood Mac, the Jayhawks and Jimmy Barnes.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz