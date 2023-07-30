Fundraiser page raises thousands for Yanfei Bao family

Yanfei Bao was last seen on July 19. Photo: Supplied

A fundraiser for the family of missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao has raised more than $20,000 a day after being set up.

The search for Bao was escalated to a homicide investigation after Christchurch police were unable to find her for more than a week.

The 44-year-old went missing while door-knocking on July 19 in Wigram.

Police launched an extensive air, land and ground search for Bao involving more than 40 people and covering several areas of Christchurch.

But on Sunday, they said searching of the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere had been paused until the water levels went down.

A Givealittle page was set up by a close friend of Yanfei Bao, Vani Liu, on Saturday.

Liu wrote that Bao's parents were travelling to New Zealand to meet the missing woman's partner and child.

Donations would be given to Bao's family, she said.

"Yanfei was not only a skilled professional but also a beloved partner to Paul, a cherished daughter, and a loving mother to her young child, Momo.

"As her family, friends, and community, we cannot fathom the pain they are enduring, and we want to offer our assistance during this unimaginably difficult time."

The search for Bao is continuing over the weekend, and the focus has now moved to the Christchurch central city area.

On Friday, police said they had made significant findings at a Hornby property where she was last seen.

They confirmed an open home was held at the property (which is for sale) days after police had been told Bao was missing.

Real estate agents have expressed concern about their safety while on the job and say they are implementing changes.