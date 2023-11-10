Generosity of Banks Peninsula electrician sparks offer to help charities

Finding the community where you belong can inspire great generosity. For Australian electrician Mick Bennett, moving to Cass Bay in 2016 sparked his desire to offer free services to charities.

Bennett founded Tradies for Charity in 2017 to help charities save on repair, installation and building costs by offering free labour and expertise.

Balancing charity work with running his small electrical company can be a challenge, but Bennett said it is worth it.

“It is so rewarding that I almost feel guilty. It feels like I get more out of it than I could ever give.”

The charity has tooled up for jobs in the bays at Te Puna Auaha Lyttelton Makerspace and the Whakaraupo Carving Centre Trust. In Christchurch, the charity has supported the Battered Women’s Trust and Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust. Bennett enlists the help

of other tradies when the job type and workload demands it.

Born in Melbourne, in his adult life Bennett has seldom lived in one place for too long. Until he moved to Cass Bay with his wife Meredith.

“I came here and got more connected with the community and settled and sort of found my resting place in the world here in Lyttelton and in the bay,” Bennett said.

The values he saw in the community inspired him to start charitable work.

“It’s very sort of open and forgiving and very, you know, considerate and empathetic,” he said.

When his business Ausmic Electrical started making a profit, Bennett considered where he could apply his skills for charities. He then found there were no organisations looking for electricians.

“I sort of got a bit deflated with that.”

Bennett then started talking with Meredith and she suggested starting his own charity. He registered Tradies for Charity as a charitable trust. Bennett said no money goes through his charity and he tries his best to separate it from his business.

Makerspace co-founder Paul Dietsche could not give an exact number but said Bennett had saved the organisation “easily thousands” of dollars in electrical work.

Bennett saved the Makerspace from needing additional funding for the electrical work, Dietsche said.

The Makerspace has been a work in progress since 2019. The space aims to become a hub for repair, craft and creative projects. Tools and materials will be shared and recycled within the community.

Dietsche said Bennett has his “massive thanks” for being a great partner to the community hub.

“He is a great guy.”

Out of all the jobs Bennett has undertaken since starting the charity, he is most proud of his work wiring up the Makerspace.

“To get it to the point where they can actually start utilising it, it’s been very, very fulfilling.”

Bennett appreciates the gratitude of the organisations he helps, but said the fulfilment of doing the job itself is all he needs.

He has lost track of the number of jobs, small and large, he has undertaken since founding the charity.

The work keeps Bennett busy. He has several ongoing projects for the charity. At the Whakaraupo Carving Centre Trust, Bennett tests new appliances for safety and trains the staff to do the same.

A struggle for Bennett is finding other tradies who are generous enough to give their time for free.

“It’s quite difficult. It usually ends up just being me. It’s hard to find people,” Bennett said.

The charity needs plumbers and builders. Bennett has some building experience, but for more complex jobs he needs a qualified builder for sign offs.

“If there is any tradies interested, yeah, give us a shout.”

• Tradies interested in applying their skills for charities can apply at tradiesforcharity@gmail.com

By Dylan Smits