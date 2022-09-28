Gerry Brownlee in car crash

Former Ilam MP Gerry Brownlee says he is thankful no one was injured after he was in a car crash in Wellington.

Gerry Brownlee. Photo: Getty Images

Two cars collided at the corner of Taranaki and Vivian Sts just after 7am today.

The National MP told NZME he was thankful no-one was hurt, but did not want to comment further.

Brownlee told Stuff he wasn't sure how the crash happened, but he would still go to work.

"It'll all be sorted out in the next few days."

Brownlee was MP for the Christchurch electorate of Ilam from 1996 to 2020, but is now a list MP.

Police said they were called to the crash about 7.20am. There were no reports of injuries.