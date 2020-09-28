Monday, 28 September 2020

Godwits return to their estuary feeding spots

    By Bea Gooding
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Some godwits have returned to the estuary after flying 11,000km from Alaska. Photo: Grahame Bell
    The Avon-Heathcote Estuary has welcomed back the first of the godwits from Alaska, who have made the eight-day, 11,000km journey back to their feeding spots.

    About 125 bar-tailed godwits have so far arrived from their breeding grounds on the other side of the world to enjoy the warmer months in Christchurch - and many more are expected to arrive over the next few weeks.

    Christchurch City Council ornithologist Andrew Crossland said the flock arrived on September 14.

    This was the same date they arrived in 2015 and 2017.

    Crossland is expecting between 1300 to 1500 more godwits to arrive by the end of November this year.

    During the New Zealand winter, 306 godwits were counted on the city’s estuaries.

    "Some of these birds disappeared during August, as they become restless and move about the country."

    Photo: Grahame Bell
    Photo: Grahame Bell
