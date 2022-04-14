Great Godwit Hunt: Can you spot the wooden birds hiding near the estuary?

Taking a walk through Southshore will reveal 57 wooden godwits, painted by the community.

What started off as a small community painting day has spiralled into a great godwit hunt as locals scout out the brightly painted godwits scattered throughout the area.

Southshore Residents Association member Maria Smolar helped organise the initiative with fellow members Liz Yuki and Annette Bolton.

Smolar said the project stemmed from the association wanting to put together something exciting after events had been cancelled because of Covid.

Avon-Heathcote Estuary Ihutai Trust manager Tanya Jenkins suggested giving the association some wooden godwits, made with the help of Linwood Menz Shed volunteers.

Nick, Ripley, Rome and Liz Yuki with their godwit. Photo: Supplied

The idea was to give the godwits to members of the community to paint themselves, which soon turned into painting sessions held at Common Ground.

The sessions attracted roughly 20 people, including Coastal Ward councillor Celeste Donovan and Coastal-Burwood Community Board member Jo Zervos.

Once people had painted their godwits they put them around the estuary edge and Rocking Horse Rd for others to see.

The map to mark off the godwits. Image: Supplied

Soon after, Smolar was approached by a local mother who suggested the idea of a godwit hunt.

She had created a map for people to mark off when they spotted the birds.

“We love it,” Smolar said.

“I didn’t expect it to become this big thing, which has been really awesome.”

Leo and Max Boxall spot a godwit while on a bike ride. Photo: Supplied

Jenkins said the trust has done similar activities to this in the past, but the Southshore Residents Association had gone all out and made it even better than she could have hoped for.

“It is a roaring success,” she said.

“We had to extend it and re- print more maps because our residents were having so much fun.”

Smolar said some godwits were still waiting to be found and described the hunt as “intergenerational” as it’s not only kids who are participating, but families and adults too.

“It’s just been really wonderful to see people being involved and being connected,” Smolar said.

“It’s really a community effort and it’s been so much fun.”