Great Godwit Hunt: Can you spot the wooden birds hiding near the estuary?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
What started off as a small community painting day has spiralled into a great godwit hunt as locals scout out the brightly painted godwits scattered throughout the area.
Southshore Residents Association member Maria Smolar helped organise the initiative with fellow members Liz Yuki and Annette Bolton.
Smolar said the project stemmed from the association wanting to put together something exciting after events had been cancelled because of Covid.
Avon-Heathcote Estuary Ihutai Trust manager Tanya Jenkins suggested giving the association some wooden godwits, made with the help of Linwood Menz Shed volunteers.
The sessions attracted roughly 20 people, including Coastal Ward councillor Celeste Donovan and Coastal-Burwood Community Board member Jo Zervos.
Once people had painted their godwits they put them around the estuary edge and Rocking Horse Rd for others to see.
She had created a map for people to mark off when they spotted the birds.
“We love it,” Smolar said.
“I didn’t expect it to become this big thing, which has been really awesome.”
“It is a roaring success,” she said.
“We had to extend it and re- print more maps because our residents were having so much fun.”
Smolar said some godwits were still waiting to be found and described the hunt as “intergenerational” as it’s not only kids who are participating, but families and adults too.
“It’s just been really wonderful to see people being involved and being connected,” Smolar said.
“It’s really a community effort and it’s been so much fun.”